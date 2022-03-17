Oraichain Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.01 Million (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $14.56 million and $1.01 million worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can now be bought for approximately $7.12 or 0.00017451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00035484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00105227 BTC.

About Oraichain Token

ORAI is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

