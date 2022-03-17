OptionRoom (ROOM) Trading Down 19.3% Over Last 7 Days

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. OptionRoom has a market cap of $491,290.33 and $607,256.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00046151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.17 or 0.06725305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,943.81 or 0.99943026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00040150 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

