Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ (OPNT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OPNT stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.30 and a beta of 0.66. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $37.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OPNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $39,756.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $52,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,388 shares of company stock valued at $149,142. 28.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

