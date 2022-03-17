ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.450-$4.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.64.

ONEOK stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,201,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,976. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $69.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 111.31%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

