OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $56.71

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.71 and traded as low as $46.70. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $46.70, with a volume of 8,920 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.06.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

