Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 65,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.69, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.51 million and a P/E ratio of -9.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17.
Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile (CVE:OMM)
