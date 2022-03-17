Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 65,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.69, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.51 million and a P/E ratio of -9.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Get Omineca Mining and Metals alerts:

Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile (CVE:OMM)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flag ship project is the Wingdam gold project located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project located in the province of British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.