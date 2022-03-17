Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) fell 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.24 and last traded at $40.28. 21,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,217,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLLI. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 61,240 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.