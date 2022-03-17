Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) fell 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.24 and last traded at $40.28. 21,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,217,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.89.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLLI. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLLI)
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.
