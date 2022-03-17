Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Short Interest Up 17.4% in February

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter worth $513,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 508,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 138,974 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 171,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth $2,946,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 99.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,813,000 after purchasing an additional 276,245 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORI stock opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

