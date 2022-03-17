Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Short Interest Down 24.1% in February

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the February 13th total of 11,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 96,091.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 43,241 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.42. 2,533,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,847. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.47.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $201.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.53%.

ONB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

