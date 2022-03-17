ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of ODP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

ODP traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.43. 480,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.22. ODP has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $51.40.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ODP will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 21,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $905,933.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,413,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,558 shares of company stock worth $2,470,270. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the third quarter worth $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ODP by 26.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ODP during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

