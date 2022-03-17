Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $56.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 100.24% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocwen Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

OCN stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.09. Ocwen Financial has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $41.92. The firm has a market cap of $229.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ocwen Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 140.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the third quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 53.6% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 101,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

