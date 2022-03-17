Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $56.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 100.24% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocwen Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.
OCN stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.09. Ocwen Financial has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $41.92. The firm has a market cap of $229.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 2.02.
About Ocwen Financial (Get Rating)
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocwen Financial (OCN)
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.