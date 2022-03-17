Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Up 16.2%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 16.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72. 218,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,704,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocugen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $572.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 18.21, a current ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05.

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $30,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Ocugen in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Ocugen in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ocugen in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.