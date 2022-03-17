OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.97.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCANF. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

OceanaGold stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. 95,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,621. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $2.27.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

