Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $55.59, but opened at $52.98. Occidental Petroleum shares last traded at $53.36, with a volume of 898,323 shares changing hands.
Specifically, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after buying an additional 3,123,792 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,233 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,057 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,429,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 308.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,860,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
