Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $129.73 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $792.79 million and approximately $129.73 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

