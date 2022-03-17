Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Rating Increased to Outperform at Cowen

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 231.28%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $937,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,271 shares of company stock worth $2,701,595. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,052,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 223,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

