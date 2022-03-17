Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s previous close.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.15.

NTR stock opened at $93.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.68. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $102.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $381,254,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 25.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,113 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 407.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,534,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,290 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

