Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUE opened at $135.11 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $66.92 and a one year high of $140.78. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.14.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

