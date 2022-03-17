NuCana plc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NuCana in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NuCana’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NCNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut shares of NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of NuCana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NCNA stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46. NuCana has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $46.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NuCana by 186.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NuCana in the second quarter worth $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in NuCana in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NuCana in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

