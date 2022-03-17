NU (NYSE:NU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 589,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 13,017,516 shares.The stock last traded at $7.20 and had previously closed at $6.88.
Several research firms have weighed in on NU. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99.
NU Company Profile (NYSE:NU)
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NU (NU)
