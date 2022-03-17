Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Price Target Cut to 490.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from 510.00 to 490.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

NVZMY stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.28. 50,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.61. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $57.85 and a 52 week high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.11.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

