Novan’s (NOVN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NOVN stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67. Novan has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $62.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -0.04.
Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative return on equity of 152.89% and a negative net margin of 1,003.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novan will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Novan Company Profile (Get Rating)
Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novan (NOVN)
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.