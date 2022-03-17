Novan’s (NOVN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NOVN stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67. Novan has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $62.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -0.04.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative return on equity of 152.89% and a negative net margin of 1,003.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novan will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Novan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Novan by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Novan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,325,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novan by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the period. 8.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.