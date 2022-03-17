nOS (NOS) Hits Market Cap of $5.28 Million

nOS (NOS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 17th. nOS has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. In the last week, nOS has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00046223 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,762.33 or 0.06781182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,738.53 or 1.00008202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00040429 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official website is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

