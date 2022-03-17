Norwood Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Norwood Financial has increased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

NWFL stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70. Norwood Financial has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $224.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.45.

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Norwood Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 36,761 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

