NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Raised to C$15.00 at National Bankshares

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC set a C$15.50 target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Laurentian upped their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.38.

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock traded up C$0.14 on Thursday, hitting C$14.32. The company had a trading volume of 191,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,799. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.65 and a 1 year high of C$14.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.21.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

