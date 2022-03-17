Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.150-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.12 billion-$15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.16 billion.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.20.
Nordstrom stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,263,870. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nordstrom (Get Rating)
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordstrom (JWN)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.