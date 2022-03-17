Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.150-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.12 billion-$15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.16 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Nordstrom stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,263,870. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

