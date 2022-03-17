Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $51.50 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.01, but opened at $25.73. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Noah shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 7,797 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Noah currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Noah by 23.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Noah by 6.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Noah by 26.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Noah by 7.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Noah by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 27,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

