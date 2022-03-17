Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Nitori (OTC:NCLTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. is engaged in the sale of furniture and interior goods. The Company is involved in the sale of furniture and interior goods, the renovation and sale of used houses, as well as the leasing of real estate through consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates. It is also engaged in the logistics business, the advertising business and the insurance agency business. Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Nitori alerts:

Shares of NCLTY opened at $14.03 on Thursday. Nitori has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.51.

Nitori Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the sale of furniture and interior goods. The Company is involved in the sale of furniture and interior goods, the renovation and sale of used houses, as well as the leasing of real estate through consolidated subsidiaries and affiliates. It is also engaged in the logistics business, the advertising business and the insurance agency business.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nitori (NCLTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nitori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitori and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.