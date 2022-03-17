NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Short Interest Up 28.4% in February

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 256,600 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the February 13th total of 199,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price target on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
NIOBF remained flat at $$0.88 during trading on Thursday. 126,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,370. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. NioCorp Developments has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48.
NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. It focuses on a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium. The company was founded on February 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.
