NIO (NYSE:NIO) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.70 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.58.

Shares of NIO opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. NIO has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $55.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $435,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in NIO by 6,141.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,180,000 after buying an additional 12,771,205 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,873,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,693,000 after buying an additional 3,187,731 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,567,000 after buying an additional 2,458,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

