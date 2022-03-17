NIO (NYSE:NIO) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.70 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.58.
Shares of NIO opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. NIO has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $55.13.
NIO Company Profile (Get Rating)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
