Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.13

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.13 and last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 2607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of -0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

