Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.810-$1.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Shares of NLSN traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,201,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Nielsen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1,010.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,565,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,156,000 after buying an additional 5,064,714 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth $997,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,587,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,551,000 after buying an additional 61,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 68,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 796,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,342,000 after buying an additional 187,728 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

