Nicholas Shott Acquires 1,784 Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Shott acquired 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 626 ($8.14) per share, with a total value of £11,167.84 ($14,522.55).

PHNX opened at GBX 640 ($8.32) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.40 billion and a PE ratio of -13.91. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 559.20 ($7.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 764.37 ($9.94). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 652 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 647.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 24.80 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is presently -1.03%.

PHNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 804 ($10.46) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.60) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 760 ($9.88) to GBX 800 ($10.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.34) to GBX 750 ($9.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 792.25 ($10.30).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

