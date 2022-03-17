NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $8.64, but opened at $8.20. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 75,888 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $3,886,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,075,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,666. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEX. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter worth $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

