NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Raised by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.1% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

NYSE NEE opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

