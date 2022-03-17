NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Sets New 12-Month High at $104.60

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104.60 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 104.40 ($1.36), with a volume of 1575796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.35).

NESF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get NextEnergy Solar Fund alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 100.70. The company has a market cap of £615.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.80%.

In related news, insider Joanne Peacegood purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £41,200 ($53,576.07).

NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile (LON:NESF)

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.