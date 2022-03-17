NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $5,907.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 63.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.28 or 0.00268274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014879 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000945 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000451 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001581 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.