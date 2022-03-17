News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,760 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. FMR LLC grew its position in News by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth $3,730,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in News by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in News by 434.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in News by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

