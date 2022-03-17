Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 297 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,687 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,729,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,254,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.59. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

