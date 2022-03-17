Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 415 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 608.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.09.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $79.96 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.47 and its 200 day moving average is $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

