Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $60,000 Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,267,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

VPU stock opened at $155.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.47. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $134.77 and a 52 week high of $157.15.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

