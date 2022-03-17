Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NYSE:NBXG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) by 107.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 198,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,401 shares during the period.

Shares of NBXG opened at 12.78 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of 11.58 and a 12-month high of 20.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 14.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%.

