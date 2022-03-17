Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 18 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,202.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a PE ratio of 78.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,361.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,365.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,720.81.

Booking Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.