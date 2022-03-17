New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Mizuho cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

NJR stock opened at $43.57 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $46.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $675.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 99.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 206,460 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,204,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

