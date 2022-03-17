New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Short Interest Update

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the February 13th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,529,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,055,696. New Gold has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in New Gold by 53.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in New Gold by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in New Gold by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 78,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

