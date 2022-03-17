NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

NTES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA dropped their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.63.

NTES opened at $93.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. NetEase has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $120.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NetEase by 131.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the third quarter worth about $65,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

