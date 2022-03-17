Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $123.65 on Tuesday. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $141.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 996,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 196,509 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,679,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,296,000 after buying an additional 164,983 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,571,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,050,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

