NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NGMS opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. NeoGames has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $73.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $298.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 2.83.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million. NeoGames had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 21.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NeoGames will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth $47,045,000. Hound Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 747,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,762,000 after buying an additional 21,777 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 718,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,971,000 after buying an additional 45,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after buying an additional 246,842 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGames by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 606,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after buying an additional 349,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

