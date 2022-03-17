Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NKTR. Stifel Nicolaus cut Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research cut Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut Nektar Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair cut Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $4.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.31. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $53,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,350,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.