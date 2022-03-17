Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NKTR. Oppenheimer raised Nektar Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.58.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NKTR stock opened at $4.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $862.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.31. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $82,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.